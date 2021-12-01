IPL 2022 Retention, Highest Earning Players: Rohit, Pant, Jadeja become most expensive players

IPL Retention: Full List of Released and Retained Players With Price After Retention

While some of the big players, like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were retained by their respective sides, there were several shock exclusions as well, with the limit set to the four players per team.

With a total salary cap of INR 90 crore available at the mega auction for each team, the eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.

Each of the eight franchises used the Player Retention option with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) opting to retain 4 players each.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained 3 players each while Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained 2. The PBKS thus have the highest salary purse available with INR 72 crore while Delhi Capitals have least at INR 47.50 to be used at the mega auction. Of the 27 retained players, 8 are overseas and 4 are uncapped Indians.

Following the retention by the eight teams on Tuesday, the biggest gainers were three Indian players. Young Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant along with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings all rounder Ravindra Jadeja were the biggest gainers on Tuesday, having been retained for Rs. 16 crores each.

Meanwhile, though Kohli and Dhoni are still amongst the highest earners, the duo will earn less than they used to earlier. Indian skipper Kohli, who was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, was second on the list, having been retained for Rs. 15 crore. Meanwhile, Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who may be playing his final season, was retained by the defending champions for Rs. 12 crores.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson became the highest earning overseas player, having been retained by SRH for Rs. 14 crores.

Highest earning IPL players after retention:

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Rs. 16 crore

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Rs. 16 crore

Rishabh Pant (DC) - Rs. 16 crore

Virat Kohli (RCB) - Rs. 15 crore

Kane Williamson (SRH) - Rs. 14 crore

Sanju Samson (RR) - Rs. 14 crore

Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - Rs. 12 crore

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Rs. 12 crore

Andre Russell (KKR) - Rs. 12 crore

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Rs. 12 crore

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - Rs. 11 crore

Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs. 10 crore