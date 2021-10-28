IPL 2022 Retention News: Mumbai Indians not to retain Hardik Pandya; Rohit, Bumrah, Pollard to stay with team

The BCCI has finalised retention rules for the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction as two new franchises are set to make their debuts. The board has allowed the old eight franchises to retain a maximum of four players for the next edition while the remaining players will enter the pool. The two new sides will be allowed to pick up three players from the pool before the start of the auction.

Mumbai Indians - who failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2021 - are more or less clear as to which players they are going to retain ahead of the auction.

IPL 2022 Retention Rules: BCCI allows old franchises to retain four players, new teams to pick three

With the IPL set to be a 10-team affair after RP-SG bought Pune and CVC owned the Ahmedabad franchises respectively, there will be a big auction in December this year with a lot of teams restructuring their core, looking at the future.

Mumbai, one of the best IPL teams in the last 10 editions of the league, will have their core almost the same sans Hardik, a flamboyant all-rounder who has of late become more of a specialist batter. The franchise will retain captain Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Kieron Pollard. They will still have an option to retain one more Indian or an overseas player going by the retention rules.

"I think BCCI will have three-player retention formula with one Right to Match card. If RTM is not there, there could be four retentions. Rohit Sharma and India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrsh are automatic picks.

"Kieron Pollard will be the third retention. MI's strength is their continuity as these three are pillars of MI," a senior IPL official tracking the retention market of franchises was quoted by PTI.

"At this point in time, there is less than 10 per cent chance that Hardik will be retained by MI. Yes, he might just outperform everybody in the next few T20 World Cup games but even then, chances are dim. If there are four retentions or 1 RTM, then Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the contenders for that slot," the IPL official added.

The reason behind MI's reluctance to retain Hardik is purely cricketing as he is no longer the feared all-rounder that he used to be two years back. His back will perhaps never allow him to be the brisk fast-medium bowler that he used to be once upon a time.

He will not be able to bowl consistently in late 130 kmph and no seasoned IPL outfit will punt purely on his batting skills. Hardik might still be picked by MI from the auction if he comes within the budget earmarked for him.

"Yes, obviously there is a market dynamics and if required MI will pick him from the auction, provided he fits within a specific budget. In order of preference, the first five MI players are Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan," the IPL insider stated.

(With PTI inputs)