IPL 2022: RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The RR under Sanju Samson has 14 points from 11 matches and a win here will push them seriously close to the playoffs. At 16 points, it will be tough for competitors to shake them off from among the top 4 teams.

At present, they have a fine NRR of +0.325 too aiding their cause and a win on the morrow will increase their chances manifold. The only worry point will be the possible absence of Shimron Hetmyer, who had travelled back to Guyana for the birth of his child.

On the other hand, DC under Rishabh Pant have 10 points from 11 matches and a defeat against the RR will end their playoff dreams in all effect.

So here are details like Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction for RR vs DC match.

1. Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain / wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. 2. Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. James Neesham / Rassie van der Dussen, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Kuldeep Sen. Delhi Capitals: 1. David Warner, 2. KS Bharat / Mandeep Singh / Prithvi Shaw, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Ripal Patel, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Khaleel Ahmed. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 David Warner, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Khaleel Ahmed, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Kuldeep Sen. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 David Warner, 3 Sanju Sasmon, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Devdutt Padikkal, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Prasidh Krishna. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: David Warner, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4 Match Prediction Rajasthan Royals have played a better and consistent brand of cricket in the IPL 2022 while the Delhi Capitals looked a bit confused about their approach. It is amply reflected in the points table as well as the DC are struggling to get a move on. While we don’t ignore the firing ability of Delhi, we will pick Rajasthan Royals for the winner in the RR vs DC match.