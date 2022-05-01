IPL 2022: RR vs MI, Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five-wickets to register first win

Heading into the game on the back of eight straight losses, Mumbai Indians put up a clinical show to collect their first two points of the season. Playing in the second match of Saturday's double-header, Rohit elected to bowl against the Royals, who entered the match on the back of three consecutive wins.

RR vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

The Mumbai bowlers, led by Riley Meredith's two wicket haul, restricted the Royals to 158 for six. The rampaging Jos Buttler had a quiter evening, but still top-scored for the Royals. Buttler struck a solid half-century on a day when the RR batsman struggled to put runs on the board. Buttler's 52-ball 67 took Rajasthan past the 150-mark.

In reply, Mumbai got off to a shaky start, as Ashwin struck in only the third over of the match, to remove Sharma for just 2 off 5. Opener Ishan Kishan played a cameo at the top with an 18-ball 26 to steady the chase for the five-time champs. Trent Boult removed Kishan in the final over of the powerplay, as MI once again lost both openers within the powerplay.

But Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Tilak Varma (35) kept Mumbai on course for their first win this season with a blistering 56-ball 81 runs partnership for the third-wicket. MI's chase stuttered with Yuzvendra Chahal removing Yadav, while Prasidh Krishna sent Tilak Varma back on the very next over. Though RR bounced with wickets in quick succession, MI held on to their nerves to finally see collect two points.

Needing four from the final over, Kuldeep Sen made the Mumbai dugout a nervous one, removing Pollard (10) on the very first delivery. New batsman Daniel Sams held onto his nerves as he hit a first-ball six to take MI home.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, the Royals got off to a steady start, scoring 40 in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket. Skipper Sanju Samson failed to do much damage after his strong start as Kumar Kartikeya, making his debut for Mumbai, removed the Rajasthan skipper for just 16 off 7.

But a clinical display from the MI bowlers kept the inaugural champions in check. The in form Jos Buttler, once again top scored for the Royals, to guide them to 158 for six.

On a day when the hard-hitting Royals batting line-up struggled to find the boundary ropes, Buttler kept the scoreboard ticking to help pile the runs.

In the 16th over Buttler hammered Hrithik Shokeen for four consecutive sixes to give the runrate a much-needed boost. Shokeen quickly got his revenge on the final delivery of the over as Buttler fell after a solid 52-ball 67.

R Ashwin was the second highest scorer for the Royals as his cameo of 21 off 9, took RR past the 150-mark.

For Mumbai, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant Kumar Kartikeya had an impressive debut as he pocketed one and conceded just 19 in his four overs spell. Daniel Sams accounted for one wicket, while Hrithik Shokeen who was hammered by Buttler for four consecutive sixes pocketed one.