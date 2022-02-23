IPL 2022: Shane Watson likely to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

As per a Cricbuzz report, Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has recommended the fellow Australian's name for the job and only the signing formalities are remaining.

Watson - who was part of two successful IPL triumphs i.e. 2008 with Rajasthan Royals and 2018 with Chennai Super Kings - will be sharing the assistant coach duties alongside former India batsman Pravin Amre.

Watson was last seen in action in the IPL 2020 season when he played for Chennai Super Kings. The Queenslander offered his services to the MS Dhoni-led side for three years (2018, 2019 and 2020) before retiring from all forms of cricket. Watson slammed a century in the IPL 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad and almost single-handedly helped his team lift the title in 2019 when he scored a gritty 96 against Mumbai Indians when his team lost by a slender one-run margin.

Watson is one of the biggest match-winners in the history of the league and his experience will certainly help the players of whatever franchise he's part of.

As per the report, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is also tipped to be appointed as the third assistant coach of the Delhi-based franchise.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Delhi Capitals released former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra as the assistant coaches and the franchise will have to finalise the new support staff soon.

James Hopes, who was appointed the bowling coach by Ponting in the previous editions, will continue to serve as the bowling coach of the Rishabh Pant-led side. The team is reportedly also looking to appoint a fielding coach but no name has been finalised yet.

As per the Cricbuzz report, Agarkar, who has represented Team India in 191 ODIs, 26 Tests and four T20Is, has agreed to come on board as the assistant coach but the franchise officials are yet to confirm it.