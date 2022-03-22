IPL 2022: Taskin Ahmed not to play for Lucknow Super Giants as Bangladesh Cricket Board denies him NOC

Taskin Ahmed was approached by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured England quick Mark Wood.

According to a report by local media, Super Giants reached out to the 26-year old pacer after Wood was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month and were hoping the speedster would strengthen their pace battery.

In Wood's absence, the KL Rahul-led side decided to go after the Bangladeshi quick. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has refused to give Taskin the No-Objection Certificate to participate in the IPL as it clashes with the ongoing tour of South Africa.

"Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against Sri Lanka, we feel it won't be right for him to take part in the IPL,'' BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

The Bangladesh cricket team is currently in South Africa, playing an ODI series which will be followed by two Tests that concludes on April 11, while the IPL begins on March 26.

"We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home," Yunus added.

Apart from Wood, the Super Giants, who made several interesting buys during the auction, are going to miss the services of several key players at the start of the season.

West Indies all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are busy playing the Test series at home against England. While star Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be in action during the limited-overs series against Pakistan in the latter's backyard. These players could miss one to five games in IPL 2022.

South Africa star opener Quinton de Kock is likely to join the franchise early and he might miss just one game.