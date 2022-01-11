IPL 2022: Tata Group replaces Vivo as title sponsor of the league from this year

It was decided on Tuesday (January 11) during the IPL governing council meeting.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development.

Vivo had a deal of Rs 2200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 but after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the brand took a break for a year with Dream11 replacing it.

However, Vivo were back as IPL tittle sponsor in 2021 even as speculation raged that they were looking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder and the BCCI approved the move.

"Yes, we are looking at TATA as the title sponsor after it came to light that VIVO wants to terminate its contract. Two years are still left in the contract hence Tata will be the main sponsor for the remaining time period," a BCCI official said.

Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and as a result, during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor.

Indian Premier League's (IPL) two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team on Tuesday (January 10) received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place.

Earlier, the cut off date was till December 25 but it has been now extended to January 31.