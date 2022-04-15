IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav is reposing the faith KKR had in him

The 34-year-old has picked up 10 wickets in five matches for KKR and is the second leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 after Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now. He's bowling outswing, he's bowing brilliant inswingers and his rhythm is perfect," Pathan said on the Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Umesh has been in good form during IPL 2022 and in match against Punjab Kings, he joined an elite club after dismissing Mayank Agarwal in the very first over of the match on April 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Mayank was Umesh's 50th victim in the powerplay and with that, the right-arm fas-bowler became only the fourth bowler to do so in the history of the domestic T20 league.

"He went unsold on day one at the IPL 2022 mega auction and then KKR added him to their squad by buying his services at base price. Umesh must have been hurt and that is why he is determined to prove himself," Pathan added.

KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 25 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday (April 15).

Pathan believes Umesh will be raring to have a go at the SRH batters.

He is putting up a show in this season for KKR who showed faith in him," Pathan added in the show.

After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.

And Umesh & Co will be ready to stop the SRH winning streak.

KKR are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals, but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal.

The Knight Riders are placed in the second spot in IPL 2022 points table with six points from five outings.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan believes that Umesh is showing the world what he was capable of with his performance this year.

"The way Umesh has performed in this IPL season is simply unbelievable. He seems to be in the form of his lifetime," Harbhajan said on the same talk show.

And against SRH on Friday, Harbhajan expects Umesh to be at his best.

"The team management didn't give him a big role at the start of the season because no one had an idea of his true potential. But now he is showcasing his talent and proving what he's capable of," Harbhajan added.

