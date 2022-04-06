IPL 2022: Until you improve, we can't give you a match: Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians’ youngster

After defeating fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling opener, the Titans outplayed seasoned campaigners Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. Pandya, who was a key part of the Mumbai Indians, has begun his reign as a captain in the IPL on a positive note.

Before joining the Titans, Hardik was an integral part of the Mumbai franchise, having won the title five times. During his time with MI, several youngsters came into the side and made a name for themselves. One of them was Ishan Kishan. At the mega auction, Kishan bagged the highest pay cheque as MI bought him back.

During the YouTube Show 'Breakfast with Champions’ with actor, presenter Gaurav Kapur, Kishan opened up about how Hardik Pandya helped and guided him during his early days in MI.

Speaking on the show, Kishan told Kapur, “I was with Hardik bhai and others all the time during the IPL and I see their work ethic as to how he is taking care of himself. They would sit me down and explain things to me for 30 minutes - what's important, what is not and what I am doing wrong. Hardik bhai's reputation... I mean all the seniors in the team would sit together. But I was the young one who was still finding his way. Hardik bhai was always like 'You leave him to me'. And he actually told me also that until you improve, we can't give you a match'. I also felt then that what they're saying is for my own benefit.”

Kishan also had words of praise was Hardik’s brother, Krunal Pandya, who was also part of the MI set up. Currently, Krunal is plying his trade with new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Talking about Krunal, Kishan said, “Even Krunal bhai, he also is like 'I'll meet you after 3-4 months. And then when we meet, we will track each other's progress – as a human being, player – everything together. We keep challenging each other.”

23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Kishan justified the big bucks that MI shelled out, as he’s gotten off to a great start. Though MI have lost both their games so far this season, Kishan’s form with the bat has been one of the positives for the five-time champions.

In MI’s opener, Kishan scored a blistering 81 off 48 against Delhi Capitals, and then went on to score his second consecutive half-century with a solid 54 off 43 against Royals. But Rohit Sharma’s side is yet to register a win this season.

Mumbai Indians will hope to register their first win of the season when they take on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (April 6).