IPL 2023: Dwayne Bravo calls time on his IPL career, to serve as Chennai Super Kings bowling coach

Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL and has been a regular feature in the lucrative domestic T20 league since its inception in 2008. For the last decade, Bravo has been part of the Chennai Super Kings set up but he has now called time on his playing days in the IPL.

Most Wickets for Bravo in IPL History

With 183 wickets in 161 IPL matches, Bravo is the highest-ever wicket-taker in the tournament as he's won several matches for his franchises with his bowling. The all-rounder has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130. He has played a crucial role with his bat in several of Super Kings' victories.

Bravo replaces L Balaji

Bravo is replacing CSK's bowling coach, Lakshmipathy Balaji as the latter has decided to take a break for one year due to personal commitments. The former India cricketer will, however, be available for the Super Kings Academy.

Bravo happy to be part of IPL History

In an official release from CSK, Bravo said, "I'm looking forward to this new journey because it's something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it's a role I'm excited about. From player to coach, I don't think I have to adjust much because while I'm playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!"

"I never thought I would be the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history!" Bravo added further.

Kasi Viswanathan, CSK CEO, on the appointment of Bravo as the bowling coach, said: "Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association. Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance."

Bravo IPL Career Stats

Since 2011, the West Indian has been an integral part of MS Dhoni-led CSK. He was a part of the four-time IPL champion side's IPL glories in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).

Bravo has overall played 144 matches for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs.

CSK honour Bravo

Earlier this last month, CSK revealed the list of players they are going to retain for the next edition of the IPL and surprised all by releasing Bravo from the squad. While fans were expecting the team management to retain the right-arm medium pacer by using the RTM (right-to-match) card during the mini-auction it is now clear why the franchise released one of their most bankable players in the past.

By offering him the role of support staff, CSK have done something similar to what Mumbai Indians did to Kieron Pollard. Both the teams have honoured their big match-winners.