IPL 2023: Four players Chennai Super Kings must try to buy in the IPL auction

1. Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan was released by Chennai Super Kings prior to the auction, but the Tamil Nadu batter is in fantastic touch in the domestic tournaments. He amassed the highest number of runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year and scored plenty in the T20 tournament as well.

Jagadeesan, with his potential low base price, will attract a lot of suitors in this auction and CSK may well be in the mix. Given he was part of the CSK setup most recently, it will be beneficial for both parties. But one thing for sure, whichever team get him, a decent price tag looks imminent.

Ideal Price: 2 to 3 crore

2. Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw can be a decent signing for the Chennai Super Kings, especially given the age-bracket they generally dive into in the auction table, Rossouw suits them perfectly. The Proteas batter has all the experience of playing in various conditions and has played IPL in the past as well. A destructive batter by nature, Rossouw can be a perfect addition to their no. 4 spot after the departure of Robin Uthappa, who was outstanding for them in the last couple of seasons. Rossouw may not be an indispensable squad member, but can be a terrific backup to have in their ranks as the CSK side look to get their hands on the IPL title again next year.

Ideal Price: within 2.5 crore

3. Sam Curran

Sam Curran will be a wanted man in this IPL auction. And CSK would like to have him as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo. Curran has been brilliant for England in white ball cricket, and was one of their most instrumental players in the T20 World Cup, helping England to win it. Curran, with his bowling and batting abilities, can be an asset to any team. His death bowling has improved considerably, and so has his variations and ability to adapt in difficult situations. CSK need someone who can fill the void of Bravo, who has now joined them as a bowling coach after ending his stint as a player. Curran actually has played for the Super Kings in the past and in that regard, does have familiarity with the CSK mechanism. And given the form he has now, Curran will be an asset for MS Dhoni and missing out on him may have ramifications.

Ideal Price: 6 crore to 9 crore

4. Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey's mixed season at the Lucknow Supergiants was not enough to keep his place in the team and the player will seek pastures new in the auction. But CSK can benefit from Pandey's versatility and vast IPL experience in the middle order. Pandey is a player who thrives in a caring environment, and MS Dhoni's presence may play a huge part in that. On his day, the former Kolkata Knight Riders player is a match-winner, and CSK may want someone like him in their team. Besides that, he is a top fielder and can be a live wire for the Chennai-based franchise.

A player with a low base price and potentially a low number of suitors, Pandey can be a perfect buy for CSK if they get him at their ideal price. Because he will reckon he still has some unfinished business in the IPL and Chennai Super Kings can be the perfect platform for that.

Ideal Price: 1.7 to 2.5 crore