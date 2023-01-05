IPL 2023: Will Cameron Green Be Available For Mumbai Indians? The All Rounder Answers

Mumbai Indians splashed the cash and bought the Australian for a whopping Rs 17.50 Crore - the second-most expensive player in the history of IPL auction.

The most successful franchise went all in for the all-rounder to fill the void left by former West Indies Kieron Pollard, who retired and took over a coach's role with the franchise.

However, reports have circulated that Green, who suffered a broken finger after being hit by an Anrich Nortje bouncer during the second Test against South Africa, can only bowl in IPL 2023 after April.

But the 23-year-old rubbished the rumours on Thursday (January 5), saying he doesn't know how and where the news originated.

Will Green bowl for Mumbai Indians?

Green, who is puzzled by the rumours that he will not be able to bowl in the early part of the IPL this year, said he will be "100 per cent available" to both bat and bowl for Mumbai Indians.

"No, that's not correct," Green was quoted as saying by SEN. "I've heard about this for quite a while now, I think. I don't know where it's come from. I've heard that I'm 100 per cent available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I'm not too sure where that's kind of come from," added Green.

Mumbai Indians, who had a poor outing in 2021 and 2022, will hope they have a fit and available squad for the upcoming season after missing key players like Jofra Archer. The five-time champions will also hope Green's addition will address the bowling issues.

But, when is the young all-rounder returning to action? Will he be fit for the start of IPL 2023?

Green and Mitchell Starc were ruled out of the third Test against South Africa due to injuries and doctors have recommended surgery for the former, who is expected to be fit in time for the opening Test against India next month.

Green said he has set his sights on the opening Test in India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to begin on February 9.

"Obviously my first priority is the Test series that's beforehand (before the IPL)," Green added. "I think me and Starcy (Starc) are maybe touch and go for that first one (Test) but obviously we'll give ourselves the best chance."

Green said money earned during the IPL auction in Kochi recently will not be a distraction for him when it comes to playing his natural game.

"Yeah obviously it (auction) turned out really well but I think at the same time you want to go out there and perform and kind of re-pay the faith they showed you," said Green.

"I think just having the right people around you I think keeps you pretty humble in a way. You've got the right people to drag you down if you get too ahead of yourself, but also the right people to bring you back up when you're going not as great as you like.

"I think that's kind of cricket. It's a game of failures, you're going to fail more than you succeed. As long as you have the right people around you to kind of bring you back up is probably key," added Green.

(With PTI inputs)