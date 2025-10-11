Cricket CSK IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings Likely Player Releases, Retentions, Potential Purse & Mini Auction Strategy By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 15:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may undergo a significant overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 auction after a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, with rumours suggesting the release of many high-profile players.

CSK had a dismal outing in the IPL last year and will be desperate to clear out their wage bill ahead of the mini auction, which will allow them to recuperate for next season. They bought a few high-profile and expenseive names, who failed to deliver, and thus may face the axe.

Ravichandran Ashwin was their second biggest buy in the mega auction and his retirement from IPL will free up Rs 9.75 crore for them. Apart from that, here are five top players they can release ahead of the retention deadline window.

IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Potential Retention List

Despite the disappointing IPL 2025 season, there were a few top players in the CSK team. Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel were their mid-season signings and the trio performed tremendously. Apart from that, Noor Ahmad was fabolous with the ball and is likely to be retained as well. MS Dhoni, if he decides to play the next season, is another name in the retention list, along with veterans Ravindra Jadeja and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Here is the CSK Potential Retention List

MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

IPL 2026 Auction: Which Big Names can CSK Release?

Devon Conway

Devon Conway was a prominent top-order option for CSK but had a mixed IPL 2025 season, scoring 156 runs in 6 matches at an average of 26. He managed two half-centuries but could not anchor the lineup consistently as CSK's batting lineup faltered in crucial matches. The Kiwi cost them Rs 6.25 crore in the auction and CSK may look to release him.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi had a dismal outing for CSK as he only managed 55 runs in five matches. The India batter failed to live up to his Rs 3.40 crore acquisition and is almost certain to be released.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran was poor for the Chennai side last season. The England all-rounder played five matches and although he scored 114 runs, 88 of them came in a single match. With the ball, Curran managed only 1 wicket and was vastly expensive. Although CSK paid Rs 2.40 crore for him, the management may offload the English player and search for better options.

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda managed just seven matches in IPL 2025, scoring 31 runs at an average of 6.2 and a strike rate of 75.61. Once touted as a versatile all-rounder, Hooda struggled for both form and fitness, offering negligible returns with the bat and not bowling enough to justify his spot in the lineup. He cost them Rs 1.70 crore and the returns were not just good enough.

CSK Likely List of Released Players

Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal

How much Auction Purse can CSK have in the IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

Chennai Super Kings will have around Rs 23.5 crore from the four aforementioned players and the retirement of Ravi Ashwin. Considering their other releases, CSK can have around Rs 27-30 crore as purse for auction.

CSK Mini Auction Strategy

The Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for a long-term replacement for MS Dhoni, while they need to find the correct balance in their squad as well. In terms of batting, they sorted things out with Brevis and Mhatre last season, but they will require a decent pace-bowling all-rounder as Shivam Dube's backup. On the other hand, the CSK side need a spin-bowling all-rounder as well, who can replace Ashwin.

**Trade Deals are not considered. CSK can buy players in the trade window and that money will be deducted from their salary cap.