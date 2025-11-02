India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and Online?

IPL 2026 Auction: Mini Auction Event likely to be Overseas, Potential Venue Revealed By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 15:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The IPL 2026 auction is set to take place in December, which will be held as a mini auction this time.

As the franchises prepare to tweak their squads, they have been handed a retention deadline of November 15, by which the current team members shall know their fate, whether they will continue or will move into the auction.

Amid this, there is a fresh twist to the auction, as report claims the IPL mini auction this year may be shifted out of India.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was inclined to hold the auction in the country, the thought has taken a shift due to scheduling issues. As per a Cricbuzz report, BCCI hasn't yet found an ideal venue as hotels across big cities may be booked for festivities or weddings.

Due to this inconvenience, the IPL 2026 mini auction may be held overseas, as it has been for the past few years.

Where will be the IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

Although no specific venue is confirmed yet, the IPL mini option is likely to be held in an overseas city for this time as well. Abu Dhabi in the UAE remains a potential venue, while the other Gulf countries such as Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also being explored. The IPL 2025 mega auction was held in Riyadh, which was a massive success, and BCCI is likely to take that path again amid the scheduling issues in India.

Also, earlier, the IPL auction was supposed to be held by December 15, but that may require rescheduling as well. It is not confirmed yet, but the auction may be held in the third week of the month.