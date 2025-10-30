How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

IPL 2026 Auction To Take Place On December 13–15: Report
Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025

The stage is being set for the IPL 2026 auction, with reports indicating that the much-awaited event will be held between December 13 and 15. According to Cricbuzz, discussions between franchise officials and the BCCI have narrowed down to these dates, though a formal confirmation from the IPL Governing Council is still awaited.

After hosting the last two auctions abroad - first in Dubai in 2023 and then in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2024 - this year's mini-auction is expected to make a return to India. Multiple franchise sources have hinted that the BCCI is inclined to keep the event on home soil this time, though the final venue is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, all ten franchises have been informed that the player retention deadline is November 15. By that date, teams must submit the final list of retained and released players. While most franchises are expected to stick with their core groups, a few shake-ups seem inevitable - particularly from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both of whom endured tough campaigns last season.

For CSK, big names like Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Rahul Tripathi could be on their way out. The five-time champions have already received a financial boost of ₹9.75 crore to their purse following R. Ashwin's retirement from the IPL. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, may explore major changes, with reports suggesting that skipper Sanju Samson's future could hinge on a potential trade.

There has also been speculation about the exits of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, though Kumar Sangakkara's expected return as head coach could influence those plans.

Elsewhere, the futures of T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Mayank Yadav, David Miller, and Akash Deep remain uncertain as teams reassess their strategies ahead of the mini-auction.

One player who is already generating buzz among franchises is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. After missing last year's auction due to injury, Green is set to be among the most sought-after names when the bidding war begins in mid-December.