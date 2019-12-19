Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL Auction 2020: Highlights: Cummins gets record IPL deal and joins Morgan at big-spending KKR

By
Pat Cummins - cropped

Kolkata, Dec. 19: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming edition of the IPL came to an end with Pat Cummins stealing the show as the Kolkata Knight Riders splashed out a record Rs. 15.5 crore for the Australia star in Kolkata on Thursday.

IPL Auction 2020: As it Happened: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell score big as 62 players bought by the teams

Cummins had been the subject of bids from both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals before Knight Riders gazumped their rivals.

The deal, worth roughly $2.2million, makes Cummins the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history.

The top-ranked Test bowler previously played in Kolkata in 2014 and 2015, along with Delhi Capitals in 2017. He missed the 2018 tournament with Mumbai Indians through injury.

Cummins has 17 wickets, at a rate of 29.35, in his 16 career IPL matches to date.

He is joined at Knight Riders by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, whose reward for 2019 Cricket World Cup success is a much-improved deal.

Morgan, who is set to lead England again at the 2020 T20 World Cup, fetched INR 5.25 crore - more than double his wage for Kings XI Punjab in his most recent appearance in 2017.

Meanwhile, Cummins was not the only quick to welcome a big contract on Thursday, as debutant Sheldon Cottrell went to Kings XI for INR 8.5 crore.

And Mumbai Indians signed Nathan Coulter-Nile for INR 8 crore.

Rajasthan Royals brought Jaydev Unadkat back for a third straight year, this time for a more modest INR 3 crore having spent top fees on the 28-year-old at the past two tournaments.

Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI for INR 10.75 crore, while Royal Challengers sent INR 10 crore to Chris Morris.

Meanwhile, Indian under-19 captain Priyam Garg, was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.90 crore. Another Indian teenager who made it big was Yashavi Jaiswal who got picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 2.40crore.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings picked up Piyush Chawla for 6.75.

The youngest player to go under the hammer, 14-year-old Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed went unsold.

Source: (With Opta inputs)

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: JAM 1 - 1 MUM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue