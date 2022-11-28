IPL Auction 2023: 4 Players Who Could Trigger Bidding War in Mini Auction

1. Nicholas Pooran

Pooran was let go off by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The West Indian left-hander has also stood down from the white ball captaincy of the West Indies after they failed to qualify for the main draw of the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2022 held in Australia.

But that will not have a big impact on Pooram’s demand in the IPL auction 2023. The left-hander remains a hard-hitting batter and a good wicketkeeper. There could be more than one bidder for Pooran in the auction.

Who could bid for Pooran: Kolkata Knight Riders: The KKR will not have Sam Billings in their line-up as the Englishman has pulled out of IPL 2023. They have taken Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans but the KKR will require an experienced wicketkeeper batter in their ranks, and Pooran fits the bill.

2. N Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan has a middling record in T20s, scoring 1064 runs from 51 matches at 32.24 with 6 fifties but his strike-rate is only 118. He is the top-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu has scored 830 runs from just 8 matches averaging 138 and striking those runs at 125 with 5 centuries. It could make a wanted player in the IPL auction.

Who could bid for Jagadeesan: Sunrisers Hyderabad: The SRH have offloaded Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran. Now, the SRH do not have a real opener in their ranks. The SRH may eye him in the auction to fill that void, at least a back-up player and Jagadeesan can keep wickets as well.

3. Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings let go of their skipper himself ahead of the IPL auction. It was not very surprising because all Mayank could score from 13 matches were 196 runs at average of 19.33 with a strike-rate of 122.50 with a fifty. It was far from the captain’s tournament and especially as an opener as those underwhelming outings did not offer any momentum to the Kings. But he still may find some takers in the IPL auction.

Who could bid for Mayank: Sunrisers Hyderabad: As it was mentioned above this article, the SRH do not have an experienced opener — Indian or otherwise — in their ranks. Mayank will fit that slot perfectly.

4. Jason Holder

Holder was relieved by Lucknow Supergiants and it was a bit surprising because the LSG made a massive bidding of Rs 8.75 crore a year earlier in the IPL mega auction. Holder took 14 wickets from 12 matches for the LSG in the IPL 2022 but his contribution with the bat remained sketchy, 58 runs from 12 matches averaging just 9.67.

Who could bid for Holder: Kolkata Knight Riders: They don’t have the service of Pat Cummins for IPL 2023 as the Aussie Test captain has pulled out of the tournament. So, they will require a foreign all-rounder who stands on the same page.

Chennai Super Kings: The CSK have offloaded Chris Jordan and Adam Milne and they would be eager to add an all-rounder and Holder here too fits the bill.