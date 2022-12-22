IPL Auction 2023 Mock Prediction: Cameron Green to get Rs 20 crore; Sam Curran-Ben Stokes other big gainers

Ahead of D-Day, JioCinema's expert panel put together their predictions in the Mastercard Match Centre Live Auction War Room and picked their choice.

Only 87 slots are available in the mini-auction as almost every team has to buy some player or the other complete the squad. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 42.25 crore) and Punjab Kings (Rs 32.20 crore) have the biggest purse and hence these two will be the biggest spenders in Kochi.

Cameron Green gets INR 20 Crore

In the action before the auction, Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green turned out to be the most expensive player picked up for a sum of INR 20 Crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad, represented by Scott Styris.

"He may not play the full tournament, but I think he could be the No. 1 pick for SRH, even over (Ben) Stokes," said Styris.

Chris Gayle, who was representing Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, was shocked to see SRH breaking the bank for the Aussie. "Surprise bid, unbelievable. No way this is going to happen. One has to factor in that Green has to play in Indian conditions," Gayle said of Green's top bid by SRH, who have a purse of INR 42.5 Crore going into the auction on Friday (December 23).

Sam Curran second most expensive player in IPL Auction 2023?

Meanwhile, young England all-rounder and T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Sam Curran was the second most expensive player as Chennai Super Kings, represented by Suresh Raina, bought him for INR 19.5 crore, breaking their bank, which had a purse of INR 20.45 crore.

"Curran can be a future leader in CSK," pointed Raina after outbidding Delhi Capitals to bring home the English all-rounder. Anil Kumble, representing Mumbai Indians, also felt his team could look at Curran. "He brings in that option of batting at 6 or 7 for MI," said Kumble.

Ben Stokes to bag INR 19 Crore?

As expected, Ben Stokes garnered a lot of interest from multiple franchises. As many as five of them fiercely bid for the English test captain. Eventually, Eoin Morgan, representing Punjab Kings, snapped Stokes for a price tag of Rs 19 crore.

"He's worth every penny. He not only offers leadership but brings a huge amount of experience under pressure, and PBKS needs that for their campaign," Morgan said. "If he gets you to the business end of the tournament and leaves, it could build confidence." Raina and Kumble felt Stokes could fit into the plans of CSK and MI too.

But Gayle concluded that the team with the biggest purse would eventually get Stokes. "It will be Mumbai or Punjab for the big money they have," said the West Indies legend. Punjab has INR 32.20 crore, and MI have INR 20.55 crore.

Mumbai Indians top picks in IPL mini-auction

Anil Kumble's top picks for MI were two overseas all-rounders in, Odean Smith and Sikandar Raza. Smith was snapped for INR 8.5 Crore, while the Zimbabwe captain raked in INR 7 crore. "Odean is exceptionally talented. He can smash the ball, and he is sharp and quick," Kumble said.

Gayle felt Raza could be a great option for RCB to replace Glenn Maxwell. "We need a good batter and bowler. So he would fit in perfectly. He is in good form," said Gayle.

Mayank Agarwal to be most expensive Indian Player in IPL Auction

Among Indian players, Mayank Agarwal got the highest bid at INR 6.5 crore from SRH, followed by Lucknow Super Giants' bid for fast bowler Shivam Mavi at INR 5.5 crore. Styristhough was not sure even after snapping the former Punjab Kings captain. "Honestly, he wasn't in my plans, but we need an opening batsman. At that price, he is a steal, a bargain," Styris said.

"Mohsin is not fully fit, I think Shivam is the best bet as a backup and can bat at 8," said Singh, representing Lucknow Super Giants. "Mumbai would also be keen for Mavi. He could fill in as the third seamer for them," said Kumble.

Amit Mishra, the oldest player in the IPL auction, was also snapped by MI for INR 4.25 crore. "He can be the impact player. He is a quality spinner, for his experience and is a wicket-taker. But with 4.25, the price is on the higher side," admitted Kumble.

Kane Williamson could remain unsold

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remained unsold, but Kumble felt that would not be the case on the auction day. Defending champions Gujarat Titans, represented by Murali Karthik, picked Shakib Al Hasan and Rilee Rossouw.

