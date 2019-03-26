Cricket

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla criticises Ashwin's 'Mankading'

By Pti
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi, March 26: Indian Premier League Chairman Rajeev Shukla has claimed that IPL captains, including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, had decided against 'Mankading' during a meeting held before one of the editions of the event.

Ashwin Mankads Buttler: Twitter reactions | Ashwin's reaction

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandaran Ashwin kicked up a storm on Monday (March 25) after running out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-strikers' end on his delivery stride, a legally permissible but controversial form of dismissal popularly called 'Mankading', in an IPL match in Jaipur.

Ashwin's action was heavily criticised by RR's brand ambassador Shane Warne, who also questioned those who found nothing wrong with it.

Weighing into the matter, Shukla said a call had been taken to avoid such dismissals in a meeting of captains and match referees in which Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli and Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni were also present.

"If I remember in one of the meetings of captains & match referee where I was also present as chairman it had been decided that if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out @IPL @BCCI," he tweeted.

"Most probably this meeting was in Kolkata on the eve of one of the editions of ipl where Dhoni & Virat both were present @BCCI @IPL," he added without specifying the exact edition before which this decision was made.

Ashwin's run out of Buttler is the first case of 'Mankading' in the 12 editions of the IPL.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
