IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Auction Date, Base Price, Value, List of Participants To Bid For IPL Broadcasting

For the first time in IPL history, the media rights will be e-auctioned, commencing from June 12. The process is going to be a tedious one and might take multiple days before we hear about the lucky winner of the bid.

Earlier this year, the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") was made available to the bidders on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 25,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

As per reports, at least ten companies have reportedly picked up the bid documents by paying the BCCI a non-refundable fee of 29.5 lakh rupees including GST.

When does it start?

The e-auction starts June 12.

List of Participants To Bid For IPL Broadcasting Rights

The big players in the fray include Disney-Star, Sony, Zee Entertainment, Amazon, Apple, Google, Sky Sports UK and South Africa's SuperSport.

Amazon Prime Video has also started live-streaming cricket matches and the OTT major reportedly wants to win the IPL rights to expand its user base in the country.

Rights to be sold in four buckets

The IPL media rights for the next five years will be sold in four buckets and those interested could bid separately for each.

The four categories are as follows:

1) Television rights for the Indian subcontinent

2) Digital rights

3) Non-exclusive digital rights for a set of 18 matches, which include the season opener, four playoffs and evening games of weekend double-headers, and

4) Rest of the world

How much did the BCCI earn last time?

The BCCI sold the five-year rights (TV and digital) for IPL 2018 to 2022 to Star Sports India at Rs 16,347.50 crore. But this time around, the board wishes to earn more than Rs 30000 crore by selling the broadcasting rights for the next five years.

Base Price:

As per reports, the Indian cricket board has kept the base price for the combined IPL media rights at Rs 32,890 crore for the next five years. It will be a 100% increase from what Star-Disney paid them five years ago at Rs 16,347 crore. With the inclusion of two more teams in IPL 2022, the tournament just got bigger meaning more matches, more engagement, and more revenue.