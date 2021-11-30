IPL Retention: Here are the most shocking omissions from the retained players list

Many high profile names figured in the Retention List including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson etc.

Some promising youngsters like Mohammad Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal too avoided being auctioned.

But some other star players missed the retention contract and will go under the hammer during the IPL mega auction in December or January.

There are several reasons why some of them did not feature in the retention list. The primary reason the cap on retained players — four, and secondly it was viable for the franchise to release some of them who commanded a high price tag like Chris Morris, who joined Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 18 crore.

Some of them like Rashid Khan or talented India youngster like Shah Rukh Khan could also be bought back by their old franchises.

While some other players like David Warner was destined not to feature in retention list after a soured bilateral relation.

Here are some big names who failed to get a retention contract from their respective franchises.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (could be bought back in auction), Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa (could be bought back).

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin (could be bought back).

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (could be bought back), Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Quinton de Kock.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan (could be bought back), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (could be bought back), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder (could be bought back).

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill (could be bought back), Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi (could be bought back), Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan (could be bought back).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal (could be bought back), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel (could be bought back), Washington Sundar.