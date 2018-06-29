Ireland Vs India 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Hosts collapse in front of quality bowling from visitors

Rahul (70 off 36 balls) and Raina (69 off 45 balls) hammered the Irish bowlers and guided their team to a massive total. Hardik Pandya's blistering cameo of 9-ball 32 in the last two overs gave the visitors a late flourish.

India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply for 9 while Rohit Sharma, who was asked to bat in the middle-order, was dismissed for a duck.

Earlier, Ireland captain Gary Wilson won his second consecutive toss and elected to chase against India in the second T20I.

Young pacer Siddharth Kaul earned his maiden T20I cap as Team India made four changes in their playing eleven. Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the game. KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul are the ones replacing the above-mentioned players.

Team India are looking to test their bench strength along with winning the game and clinching the series.

"Slightly different wicket, looks different from the other pitch, a bit more grass. We'll have a bowl. (Where things went wrong) Obviously, their spinners. They took seven wickets and if we can play them better, we have a chance. It may turn a bit but I don't think it's going do a great deal in the second half as such. One change - Porterfield comes in for Poynter. I'll keep wickets," said Wilson after winning the toss.

Kohli said he too would have decided to chase had he won the toss.

"We would have batted first as well and put a score on the board. Looks a good pitch, it is hard and there is a covering of grass to keep it strong. It's going to come on nicely. Yes, it was clinical and could not have asked for anything different. As I said, there are a bunch of cricketers waiting today for their chances. We got four changes - Rahul, DK, Umesh and Kaul come in for Shikhar, MS, Bhuvi and Bumrah," said Kohli.

The Men in Blue got their three-month-long tour of Ireland and England off to a fine start with a 76-run win on Wednesday (June 27). It indicated that India's first-choice eleven was functioning properly after a break of three months, and tuning itself for the England tour.

Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson (c) (wk), Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul.