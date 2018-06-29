Ireland Vs India: Here's Probable India XI for 2nd T20I in Dublin

Dublin, June 29: Having recorded an easy win over minnows Ireland in the opening T20I game, Team India would look to come out with another ruthless show on Friday (June 29) and clean sweep the two-match series.

The Men In Blue were clinical in their approach in the first game as the outclassed their opponents in all departments and won the game by 76 runs.

Preview: 2nd T20I

After being invited to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made most of the opportunity and added 160 runs for the first wicket to set the momentum for the visitors. Both Dhawan and Sharma struck superb half centuries and frustrated Irish bowlers. Sharma, however, was unlucky to have missed his third T20I ton by three runs.

Rest of the Indian batsmen Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Kohli, Hardik Pandya too tried to free their arms however they had nothing much to do for most of the damage was done by the openers.

But it was India's bowling, especially the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who, impressed most with their efforts. The wrist spinners together shared seven wickets amongst them and rattled the Irish batting order. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah also played their role well.

After winning the opening game India skipper Kohli hinted that he's going to give most of the players in the squad an opportunity to play and surprise the opposition with his moves.

Kohli made surprising changes in the batting order and stunned all with his decision by not giving KL Rahul a chance. The 29-year-old cricketer was criticised by the Karnataka top-order batsman's fans for ignoring him.

But if Kohli's statement during the post-match presentation in the first game is to be believed then Team India won't field the same playing eleven on Friday.

Games against Ireland are acting as a perfect dress rehearsal for Kohli and Co. ahead of the main threat posed by Eoin Morgan and his boys, who are in a red-hot form.

Here's how India's probable XI might look like in the second T20I against Ireland:

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma The destructive opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar did exceptionally well for India in the opening game and added some runs in front of their names. Coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Kohli would be hoping both the batsmen continue with similar intensity and torment Irish bowlers in the second T20I as well. Dhawan, who smashed a quickfire ton against Afghanistan in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, started from where he left and scored 45-ball 74. Rohit, who didn't have a decent outing in the IPL 2018, started the tour on a positive note with a knock of 97 off 61 balls. He must be eager to make a similar performance and continue his form in England. Middle-order Skipper Kohli, stunned all by promoting Raina, ahead of himself at No. 3 in the first game and he might give the southpaw another run on Friday. MS Dhoni came in to bat at No. 4 on Wednesday i.e. above Kohli, but on Friday the skipper might promote himself ahead of his predecessor. KL Rahul was left out in the first game thus he might once again fail to find a place in the playing XI in the second game. Manish Pandey and all-rounder Hardik Pandya would once again get a place in the playing XI. Like Rahul, Dinesh Karthik too might have to further wait for his turn. India's middle order looks very destructive and the hosts will have a tough time dealing with them once again. Spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav The wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were the wreckers in chief for India in the first game and would once again be representing the spin department. The youngsters immediately got accustomed to the Dublin pitch and shared seven wickets amongst themselves. These young spinners played a crucial role in India's triumph in the limited-overs' series against South Africa, and captain Kohli would be hoping for a similar clinical show from them in the entire English summer. Pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Jasprit Bumrah/Umesh Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-16-0) and Jasprit Bumrah (4-1-19-2) once again at their lethal and economical best on Wednesday. India's premium fast bowlers in the limited-overs and death-overs' specialists would be looking to exploit the conditions that are favouring pace and get further acclimatised with the conditions. Both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar are going to be the key to India's success in the United Kingdom. If skipper Kohli wants to try his bench in the second T20I then pacer Umesh Yadav might also earn a spot in the Playing XI.