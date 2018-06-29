Ireland Vs India: Here's Probable India XI for 2nd T20I in Dublin

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma
The destructive opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar did exceptionally well for India in the opening game and added some runs in front of their names.
Coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Kohli would be hoping both the batsmen continue with similar intensity and torment Irish bowlers in the second T20I as well.
Dhawan, who smashed a quickfire ton against Afghanistan in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, started from where he left and scored 45-ball 74.
Rohit, who didn't have a decent outing in the IPL 2018, started the tour on a positive note with a knock of 97 off 61 balls. He must be eager to make a similar performance and continue his form in England.
Middle-order
Skipper Kohli, stunned all by promoting Raina, ahead of himself at No. 3 in the first game and he might give the southpaw another run on Friday.
MS Dhoni came in to bat at No. 4 on Wednesday i.e. above Kohli, but on Friday the skipper might promote himself ahead of his predecessor. KL Rahul was left out in the first game thus he might once again fail to find a place in the playing XI in the second game.
Manish Pandey and all-rounder Hardik Pandya would once again get a place in the playing XI.
Like Rahul, Dinesh Karthik too might have to further wait for his turn. India's middle order looks very destructive and the hosts will have a tough time dealing with them once again.
Spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav
The wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were the wreckers in chief for India in the first game and would once again be representing the spin department.
The youngsters immediately got accustomed to the Dublin pitch and shared seven wickets amongst themselves.
These young spinners played a crucial role in India's triumph in the limited-overs' series against South Africa, and captain Kohli would be hoping for a similar clinical show from them in the entire English summer.
Pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Jasprit Bumrah/Umesh Yadav
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-16-0) and Jasprit Bumrah (4-1-19-2) once again at their lethal and economical best on Wednesday.
India's premium fast bowlers in the limited-overs and death-overs' specialists would be looking to exploit the conditions that are favouring pace and get further acclimatised with the conditions.
Both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar are going to be the key to India's success in the United Kingdom. If skipper Kohli wants to try his bench in the second T20I then pacer Umesh Yadav might also earn a spot in the Playing XI.