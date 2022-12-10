Ishan Kishan slams quickest ODI Double Century in history to send a strong message to the team management

Perfect replacement

Kishan - who replaced injured captain Rohit Sharma - showed his class and temperament with his batting exploits and reached the milestone in 85 balls. The 24-year-old explosive left-handed batter became the first left-handed batter and fourth Indian to slam a double ton in the 50-over format. He took just 126 deliveries - which is the fastest 200 in the ODI history. His knock was studded with 24 fours and 10 sixes.

The Jharkhand cricketer stepped into the middle to open the batting for India alongside senior cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. While Dhawan was dismissed cheaply for 3, Kishan along with Virat Kohli steadied India's ship and the duo stitched a massive 200-plus stand for the second wicket.

Maiden ODI Century for Kishan

Kishan smashed a sweep shot over the deep square-leg region to get to a boundary and complete his maiden century in the international ton. He smashed 13 fours and 2 sixes en route to his century.

Soon after getting to his milestone, Kishan unleashed the beast mode and started dealing in sixes and fours boundaries. He started attacking the opposition batters all around the park and got to the 150-run mark in the next 18 deliveries. Kishan didn't stop there and kept breaking several records.

Converts Ton into Double Ton

The southpaw from Jharkhand quickly surpassed Virender Sehwag to post the highest total from an Indian against Bangladesh when he crossed the 175-run mark. Soon after, Kishan went past former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson (181) to post the highest individual total against Bangladesh in the ODIs.

He soon completed his double century by taking a single off Mustafizur Rahman in the 35th over. He was finally dismissed for 210 after facing 131 deliveries when Liton Das took a good catch near the boundary ropes to end his knock in Taskin Ahmed's over.

A strong message to team management

With his aggressive batting approach against Bangladesh, Kishan has sent a strong message to the team management that the young generation of batters is ready to take the legacy of explosive batting forward. India's defensive batting in the powerplays has been facing a lot of flak but Kishan and the other young guns in the side have certainly responded strongly.