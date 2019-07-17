Kapil Dev to head the three-member panel to pick India head coach

In fact, Physio Patrick Farhart and conditioning coach Shankar Basu had resigned post the World Cup. The BCCI had invited applicaitons on Tuesday for all the posts -- head coach, batting and bowling coaches, physio and conditioning coach. The decision has been taken by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA.

However, the exisiting staff Shastri, Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and Sanjar Bangar (assistant/batting coach) have been listed as automatic entries to the candidates' pool.

The new panel has been constituted as the Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman has been defunct and the former cricketers have been recused themselves because of conflict of interest.

The deadline for the applications for the posts to be submitted is July 30. As per the BCCI constitution, the panel will only pick the head coach while the members may offer suggestions to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri who will draft in other members of the support staff.

The panel may also pick the five national selectors as the tenure of the current selectors -- MSK Prasad, Gagan Ghoda, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi is too coming to an end.

The minutes of the CoA meeting posted in the BCCI website read: "After some discussion, the COA decided that: (a) The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) may be requested to take on the task of appointment of selectors; and (b) In the event the CAC is not agreeable to the same, a separate ad-hoc committee may be constituted for the appointment of national selectors."