3rd ODI: Katherine Brunt, Danielle Wyatt guide England women to a consolation win; India women clinch series 2-1

England women defeated India by two wickets and avoided a clean sweep from the Mithali Raj-led side. Chasing a target of 206, England reached home in 48.5 overs and two wickets in hand.

Wyatt (56 off 82 balls), captain Heather Knight (47 off 63), and Georgia Elwiss (33 not out from 53 deliveries) starred in England's run chase. The tourists got off to a decent start by their openers Amy Ellen Jones (13 off 15 balls) and Tammy Beaumont (21 off 32 balls).

CHAMPIONS 🎉🎉#TeamIndia Women clinch the ODI series against England Women 2-1#INDWvENGW pic.twitter.com/P0zYqgzj22 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 28, 2019

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswamy accounted for the wickets of England's openers and top-order batsman Lauren Winfield (2) in quick succession to push the tourists on the backfoot. Natalie Sciver (1) and Sarah Taylor (2) were also dismissed by Indian bowlers even as their score didn't touch the 50-run mark.

However, partnerships between Knight and Wyatt steered the visitors from the troubled waters. Rest of the batters capitalised upon the stability provided by these two and reached home safely.

Earlier, medium-pacer Brunt grabbed a five-for as India frittered away the platform laid by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut to finish at 205 for 8.

The 33-year-old Brunt (5-28) was the wrecker-in-chief as the hosts suffered a middle-order collapse after they slumped from 129 for 1 to 150 for 7 and never recovered from that.

However, Deepti Sharma (27 not out) and Shikha Pandey (26) ensured that India crossed the 200-run mark with 47-run eighth wicket stand.

Earlier, opting to bat, the hosts lost Jemimah Rodrigues (0) early, after she played onto her stumps off Brunt.

But then Mandhana (66 off 74 balls) and Raut (56 off 97 balls) steadied the ship with their 129-run second wicket stand. They initially played with caution and later hammered the loose deliveries as they toyed with the English attack.

Mandhana, who mostly relied on pulls and drives, struck eight fours and a six, while Raut hit seven boundaries.

But Brunt pegged back England by removing both Mandhana and Raut in the 29th over. While Mandhana gave a sitter to Dannie Wyatt, Raut was cleaned up.

Brunt then trapped Mona Meshram (0) in front of the wicket and later sent Mithali Raj (7) back to complete the five-wicket haul.

Taniya Bhatia (0), Jhulan Goswami (1) also fell cheaply as the visitors made a splendid comeback in the middle-overs.

(With inputs from PTI)