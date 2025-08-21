English Edition
KCL 2025: Who are the Captains of Kerala Cricket League?

By MyKhel Staff

As the second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) approaches, team captains believe that success will largely depend on power-packed batting performances, given the batting-friendly pitches.

Speaking at the pre-season press conference, the captains noted that if rains stay away, fans can expect thrilling contests at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

KCL 2025 Who are the Captains of Kerala Cricket League

They also pointed out that all-round performances will be crucial and that with all teams appearing evenly matched, every game could be unpredictable.

KCL 2025 Captains

Sachin Baby, captain of Aeries Kollam Sailors and skipper of the champions from the first season, stressed that his team's greatest strength this time lies in their spinners.

Mohammed Azharuddeen, leading the Alappuzha Ripples, said his side is well-equipped with strong all-rounders.

Sijomon Joseph, captain of Thrissur Titans, added that their sharp bowling attack will give them an extra edge this season.

Krishna Prasad, who leads Trivandrum Royals, described his unit as a perfectly "balanced side," with both batting and bowling depth.

Rohan Kunnummal, captain of the Calicut Globestars, expressed confidence that his team will reclaim the title they narrowly missed in the last edition.

Saly Samson is captaining the Kochi Blue Tigers, which also features Saly's brother and star India player Sanju Samson.

The tournament opener will see Aeries Kollam Sailors take on Kozhikode Globestars, followed by Adani Trivandrum Royals against Kochi Blue Tigers later the same day. Fans can look forward to two matches a day throughout the season as it will be doubleheaders throughout the competition. The final will be played on September 7.

Story first published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 8:54 [IST]
