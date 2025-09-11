Shivam Dube on Hardik Pandya: "He's Like a Brother, I Only Look to Learn From Him"

Cricket Parotta to Power Hitting: Kerala's Ahammed Imran oozes Confidence, Determination and India Dream | Exclusive By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 15:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the fiercely competitive arena of Kerala cricket, where talent blooms amidst passion and perseverance, one name is rapidly ascending with electrifying promise - Ahammed Imran.

At just 19 years old, this prodigious batter of the Thrissur Titans has not only captured the imagination of fans but firmly stamped his authority with breathtaking power, impeccable technique, and an ironclad mindset.

Emerging as the second-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 season, Imran's fearless stroke play and unwavering tenacity have heralded the arrival of a future giant in Indian cricket. The Trivandrum-born so far has had an upward graph, but there's a long way to go.

As the KCL 2025 ended, Imran sat with MyKhel, albeit in a virtual interview, to depict his story, emergence, vision and a few things outside of cricket.

The Beginning

Imran began his cricket journey at the age of seven, playing gully cricket with friends in the police quarters where his family lived. The youngster grew up with the local kids and cricket was deeply intertwined since then.

"My father was a police officer, and we used to live in Police quarters. My cricket started like gully cricket there. And the community used to organise cricket summer camps for us. My dad just told me to go and enjoy the camp, and that's how it all started."

When asked when he realized cricket could be a serious career, Imran says, "At 11, I was vice-captain of the Kerala Under-14 team. My family encouraged me to focus on cricket as a profession from that point. Since then, I have represented Kerala continuously in various age-group levels."

KCL 2025 Season, Secret behind Power Hitting

This season, Imran emerged as the second-highest run-scorer, accumulating more than 400 runs and helping the Thrissur Titans reach the semi-finals. Reflecting on his performance, he says, "I enjoyed the KCL very much and am grateful to be part of the second edition. Our team played well in the group stages, winning six out of ten matches. Everyone enjoyed our cricket."

Representing Thrissur Titans, Imran amassed 437 runs in total, which included a stunning century in the early half of the competition. He scored at a strike rate of 168, racking up three half-centuries as well.

If anyone has seen Imran, they would definitely admire his batting skills. The southpaw was clearing the fence for fun the entire season, and showcased an array of power-hitting. When asked about the source of his blitzkrieg, the youngster reveals a change in his training pattern.

"After last year's KCL, I changed my workout regimen. I started training with a strength and conditioning coach who was previously an athlete. Though skinny, I've gained good strength through power workouts. Along with technical training, this helped me improve my hitting."

The Strengh and Weakness

Imran cites his "mindset" as his greatest strength. The youngster has been playing some outrageous shots, and he has the immense self-belief to continue doing so. The youngster slowed up in the latter half of the KCL 2025, but it's only his beginning as a professional.

"I have the guts to take on the challenge from ball one. Everybody doesn't have the guts to hit a reverse sweep on the first ball, but I have that. I'm not ready to reveal my weakness yet," he laughs.

A Hard Training Regime

He mentions tough training routines with his coach from a young age, practising around 800 balls a day to build confidence.

My coach used to train me with challenges. If I did one mistake, he used to make me run rounds. I started training really hard from a young age. Also, I used to practice really hard, like around 800 balls a day. So, whenever I come to play a match, I am fully confident that I can do well."

Despite having a stellar season, Imran is a bit disappointed as he missed out on the KCL 2025 Orange Cap for Most Runs, which was bagged by Krishna Prasad after a late flurry of runs.

Ranji Debut and India Dream

A batter with immense talent, Imran knows about the next steps. Kerala has been emerging in cricket for the last few years, and it was evident when they reached the Ranji final last season. Imran made his first-class debut in the semifinal against Gujarat, then played in the final against Vidarbha as well. Recounting that as a special memory, Imran's aim now is to play across all formats for his state.

"It was amazing to make my debut in the semis. My senior players, coach Amay Khurasiya helped a lot. It was a great experience."

Although Imran has already achieved his dream of playing in first-class cricket, the bar is now set higher. With the upcoming domestic season, his focus is solely on honing his skills across all formats for India, especially in red-ball cricket.

"I aim to perform well wherever I get the chance so selectors will consider me. I have a long domestic season ahead, and my dream is to one day represent India in Test cricket, especially to play the longest format of the game."

Along the pathway, there will be a few hiccups, but Imran is on the right track. With Sanju Samson's advice in his mind, which says to focus on process, rather than results, the Trivandrum boy is ready to spread his wings. Kerala Cricket League was a success, but the bigger challenges lie ahead. IPL remains another focus for him, but at the moment, the sole effort is to be consistent in domestic cricket.

"I had a great season in my age category. I played U19s, U23s and senior cricket for Kerala. I believe I deserved it. Though I missed the Under-19 Asia Cup due to an injury, I achieved my goal to represent Kerala's Ranji Trophy team last year."

When asked about his cricketing idol, Ahammed is quick to answer, "Shreyas Iyer", another Indian cricketer who oozes confidence. Imran is more of the same, as he believes he can represent India in the next five years. A player who loves his 'Parotta and Beef', carries his father's advice to be a good human, sky is the limit for Imran. And if you are a Malayalam music buff, the correct phrase for Imran's journey ahead may be - 'Uyarnnu Vaa, Uyarnnu Vaa, Ulakine Nee Jayichu Vaa' (Rise, Rise, conquer the World and Return Victorious).