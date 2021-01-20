Kevin Pietersen warns India in a tweet in Hindi: 'Real team' is coming now

The former England skipper tweeted after India's heart-stopping three-wicket won in the Brisbane Test on Tuesday (January 19).

"India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai (India celebrate this historic win because it has come after overcoming all the obstacles)," Pietersen tweeted.

"LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein (But the real team is coming after a few weeks and you have to beat it in your own backyard)," he wrote referring to India's next assignment against England at home.

In the home series against England, Virat Kohli will be back at the helm as he returned to the squad after missing the last three Tests in Australia due to the birth of his first child.

The four-match series, starting February 5, will be played inside a bio-bubble in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

