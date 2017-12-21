India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul hails MS Dhoni, says he'll always be a match-winner for us

Cuttack, Dec 21: India opener KL Rahul has backed his veteran teammate and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and termed the entire team looks upon him.

Rahul, who played a knock of 48-ball 61, helped India register an emphatic win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 international in Cuttack.

Critics always question MS Dhoni's form in the T20Is but the 37-year-old once again silenced all with his brilliant unbeaten knock of 22-ball 39 batting at number four.

Dhoni along with Manish Pandey (31* off 18) propelled India to a competitive 180/3 in the set 20 overs. The Ranchi batsman's strike rate was 177 in his innings as none of the Sri Lankan bowlers managed to breach his defence.

Praising the veteran cricketer for his efforts Rahul said, "I don't know what form you are talking about but every time I switch on the TV or every time I have played with him, he always seems to get the runs. The last time we were here in Cuttack, he got a massive hundred against England and he has been contributing really well in every game.

"He is somebody we all look up to, he is somebody who is a match-winner and he will always be one," Rahul added.

Talking about the powerful shot from Dhoni that almost hit him at the non-striker's end Rahul said,"I think he is in great shape, he almost killed me as soon as he came into bat."

The Karnataka batsman had a memorable outing in his comeback game after being axed from the ODI squad.

"Every innings is important and with the kind of competition that is in the team, whatever opportunities you get, you need to go out there and make it count, try to do your best and that's what I did. I tried to keep things simple and I'm very glad that it came off today," said the 25-year-old.

Rahul also defended his shot-selection on the ball he was dismissed in the 15th over saying he had to accelerate the innings as he was the well-set batsman. He attempted slog off Thisara Perera but missed the ball completely thereby breaching his defence.

"It wasn't a pre-meditated shot but we have to step up once you go to the 15th over and there are only five more overs to go, so I had to accelerate and I was the set batsman, so I had to take some chances," Rahul pointed out.

"Unfortunately, it was the wrong shot and next time when I play that shot it might go for a six. It was the last half of the innings, you need to take some risk, sometimes it comes off, it didn't come off this time.

India won the game by a massive margin of 93 runs, their biggest win ever in terms of runs. Rahul and Dhoni hitting runs at crucial stages of the match are good signs for the Indian team.