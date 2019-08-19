Cricket
KL Rahul opens up on his link-up rumours with Bollywood actresses, makes a bold statement

By
New Delhi, Aug 19: Talented-young India cricketer KL Rahul's name has been linked with several Bollywood actresses but the 27-year-old top-order batsman has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship status.

Recently, the Karnataka cricketer has been linked with actresses Athiya Shetty, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Sonam Bajwa. In the past, the Kings XI Punjab opener was rumoured to be dating actress Nidhi Agerwal when the duo were seen coming out of an eatery.

Clearing the air over such rumours, the cricketer stated that does not wish to discuss his personal life in the public.

I keep my personal life personal: Rahul

In an interview with Times of India the stylish batsman, when about the truth behind such rumours, the cricketer said, "Oh, all these things have been written about? I don't really read the papers, so I don't know what has been written about me. I have learnt to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now.

When further probed if he's single, Rahul said, "I don't really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you."

Lessons learnt from Koffee With Karan controversy

Rahul and his fellow teammate Hardik Pandya landed in a massive controversy earlier this year when the duo appeared on a popular TV Chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. The duo faced backlash for their sexist remarks and even faced disciplinary action from the BCCI. Rahul looks back at the entire episode as a learning curve for both him as well as Hardik.

"It taught me that you need to be aware of your surroundings and how certain things can come across as sensitive to certain people. There's a lot I learnt as a person. I need to focus more on cricket, spend more time in the gym, on the field - practising and training. It made me more focussed on my profession and what I really need to do. As I told you before, cricket is the only thing I am good at and there's nothing else I can do to survive, so I need to give it all I have. I am way too into it, I can't have a plan B now. I am 27 years old," said Rahul.

'Not one mentor in the current team'

When asked whom does he consider as a mentor in the current Indian team, Rahul said, "I talk to a lot of people and there's no one person that I go to. I talk a lot to Virat, MS Dhoni and Rohit. I talk to Sanjay Bangar, our batting coach, the most to see how I can improve on the areas that I need to work on. I hang out with Hardik a lot. It's like one big family."

Rahul is currently in West Indies with Team India where Virat Kohli and his band will now be playing two Tests. Rahul, in all probability, will be opening the innings for his team in the two Test matches, starting August 22. Rahul hasn't had a good show with the bat in the longer format lately and he would be eager to produce memorable knocks to cement his position in the Test squad.

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
