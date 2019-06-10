Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: KulCha pair is doing an excellent job for India

By
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have impressed in the Old Blighty.

Bengaluru, June 10: It is perhaps for the first time since the days of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh that India are witnessing two of their spinners operating in tandem to choke the opponent batsmen.

WC Special | Fixtures | Squads

Seeing India fielding two spinners together, all the more in ODIs and that too on the foreign soil, is not common. But just as captain Virat Kohli had said earlier, the spinning pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be India's main strength in the ongoing World Cup in England and there has been no tinkering with the idea.

Kuldeep, who bowled with a lot of venom in Australia earlier this year and is only one of India's two bowlers with a five-wicket haul in all three formats, has not had a great Indian Premier League ahead of the World Cup. He has not been as successful as Chahal in picking wickets in the tournament as well, but there is no denying the fact that the bowlers have gelled well to bolster the Indian spin attack.

In the game against South Africa in Southampton, Kuldeep found his rhythm and got the wicket of the experienced JP Duminy. He gave 46 runs in his 10 overs and his task was made easier by Chahal, who at the other end, took 4 for 51 to make a remarkable World Cup debut. The two replicated their impressive show that had floored the Proteas in their own den last year, helping India win 5-1.

The duo dried up Australia's run chase

In the match against Australia at the Oval on Sunday, Kuldeep went without a wicket but his bowling in tandem with Chahal who took 2 for 62 (David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were two of his victims) put brakes on Australia's scoring at a vital moment to push them out of the game.

Between the 11th and 34th over, the two spinners bowled 16 overs and gave away only 80-odd runs at an economy rate of just over five. India will certainly hope that both the wrist-spinners strike in tandem as well, as they did against Bangladesh in the warm-up game in Cardiff ahead of the World Cup (both took three apiece), which would make Kohli's mission to win the third World Cup for India that much easier.

More KULDEEP YADAV News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue