Kuldeep's omission from IPL won't affect him in World Cup, says KKR coach Kallis

By Pti
Kuldeep Yadav
Kolkata, May 3: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Jacques Kallis on Thursday (May 2) said that spinner Kuldeep Yadav's omission from last two games was done to maintain the team's balance and it would not affect his performance in the upcoming World Cup.

IPL Special Page | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | Points Table

"The wickets we have played on at Eden Gardens this year, it hasn't spun at all and it has been tough for spinners. It has been a tough year for him but he will learn from this. You have got to understand 50-over format is quite different from the 20-over format," Kallis told reporters on the eve of KKR's match against Kings XI Punjab.

KKR faced a lot of criticism for dropping Kuldeep in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians before the upcoming World Cup.

"I don't think it will affect him, it's just a different format and unfortunately looking at the makeup of the side, he has not played the last couple of games. He has been working quite hard in the nets and seems to be getting it right again, so I am sure he will be okay for the World Cup," he added.

The Knight Riders have lost six straight matches and currently stand at the sixth position in the IPL league standings with 10 points from 12 matches.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
