Lanka Premier League 2020: Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan buys franchise Kandy Tuskers; ropes in Chris Gayle

Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan's Sohail Khan International LLO, which is a part of Sohail and his father Salim Khan's consortium, has made the investment.

The Kandy franchise has roped in the likes of Chris Gayle, Kusla Perera, Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz, Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the player's draft.

Sohail Khan said, "There is a lot of potential in the Lanka Premier League and we are really very happy to be part of this exciting initiative. Sri Lankan fans are very passionate about the game and I am sure they will come out in large numbers to support the team. Chris Gayle is obviously the Universal Boss, but he is not alone, we have a very good team, a good balance of youth and experience, and I am backing my team to play the final."

Sohail also said that his elder brother Salman Khan will also be present at the venue during Kandy Tuskers matches.

IPG CEO Mr Anil Mohan said, "We are committed to creating a world-class league with LPL and what better way than to spread the message through Bollywood and Sohail Khan. Sohail's love for cricket is well documented, he will not only add glamour to the whole event but he is also passionate about the sport. We couldn't have asked for a better partner than him."

SLC VP and LPL Tournament Director Ravin Wickramaratne said, "We are extremely glad that Sohail Khan International LLP is part the Kandy Tuskers consortium. Cricket and celluloid have been interconnected for long and the presence of movie stars bring an element of fun, entertainment and glamour to the whole proceedings. I am sure Lankan fans will enjoy the Superstars' presence in the League."

Initially, the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was supposed to be held on September 30 but it was postponed to November 21 by the country's cricket board (SLC) in a bid to ensure that the players competing at the event have adequate time to meet the Sri Lankan government's quarantine requirements.