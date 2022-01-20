Legends Cricket League 2022, India Maharajas v Asia Lions: Timing, Squads, Players, TV Channel, Live Streaming

It will be like olden days when some of the prominent stars of yesteryears from India and neighbouring Asian nations enter the field. The missing face will be Sachin Tendulkar, who appeared in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021.

There were speculations that Tendulkar will be seen in action in the Legends League Cricket 2022 but the master batsman denied such talks through a statement issued by his handling agency.

But other than that, the Maharajas have added some real firepower in the shape of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, both of whom were retired from all forms of cricket recently, and along with other players from last year like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar etc.

The Asia Lions will see participation by players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Players who thralled the cricketing world like Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakratne Dilshan etc will once again don the cricketing gear to dust off the memories. Afghanistan star Asghar Afghan too will be in action for the Lions.

The pitch here at Muscat will be a flat and easy paced one and that will most likely ensure a good, high-scoring T20 game to entertain the spectators.

So, here is the essential TV Info.

1. Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari.

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan.

2. Where to Watch

The match will be live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels. The Live Streaming will be on Sony LIV.

3. Match time

The match starts at 8 PM IST