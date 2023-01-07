Legends League Cricket Masters in Qatar: Venue, Start Date, Teams, Big Players Participating, Format

The tournament featuring legendary cricketers from all over the world will begin on February 27 and conclude on March 8, 2023. Qatar Cricket Association has finalised the venues and schedule.

After successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar Cricket will now look to recreate a similar atmosphere for cricket fans in the country and around the world.

Legends League Masters Format and Venue

This season of Legends League Cricket Masters will have 8 matches played at the Asian Town International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

While the Legends League Cricket - which was held in India in September-October last year - will be held in India later this year and have a good mix of Indian and international stars, the Legends League Cricket Masters is going to be a repeat of the first edition of LLC where three teams participated in Oman last year.

The president of Qatar Cricket Association Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Saoud Al Thani said in an official release, "We at Qatar Cricket Association feel elated to host Legends League cricket second season. We always strive for excellence in sports and are trying to make Qatar a sports-friendly destination. After FIFA World Cup in Football, Legends League Cricket was a natural choice for us in cricket, with the biggest of legends playing in the league we look forward to having a wonderful tournament and making a go-to cricket destination."

Legends League Masters Teams

LLC Masters is the international league from the house of Legends League Cricket comprising 3 teams, namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants.

Some of the big legendary names from cricket who participated in the previous editions were Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Lendl Simmons.

Players confirmed to participate in Legends League Masters 2023

Six legend cricketers namely, Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Robin Uthappa, Lendl Simmons and S Sreesanth have confirmed to be part of the season.

World Giants: Lendl Simmons (West Indies)

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

India Maharajas: S Sreesanth

What did the players say?

Former India pacer S Sreesanth said, "We thoroughly enjoyed the second season. The level of competition was beyond our own expectations and all the players played in their best form. We expect this season to be more exciting, considering different teams from World, Asia and India. It is always a proud moment for me to play for India."

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan said, "We look forward to playing this season with even more enthusiasm and fun."

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said, "It will be fun to play with old mates and rivals. I am looking forward to a competitive season".

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa said, "It was great to see the legends play while I was commentating in the last season of Legends League Cricket. I am inspired by the enthusiasm. Now I will be on the field playing with my old mates. It will be fun."