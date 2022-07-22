Legends League Cricket: Sourav Ganguly, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis to participate in Season 2

The entry of Kallis, the legendary all-rounder, and a modern-day colossus, Steyn, into the league gives it another dimension.

Confirming his participation in Season 2 of Legends League Cricket, Ganguly said, "It is going to be a lot of fun playing with other legends."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket on the current BCCI president's inclusion said, "Watching Sourav Ganguly playing in the field after so many years is going to be a spectacular view for our audience. With great pleasure, we welcome him to the Legends family and look forward to witnessing their collective magic on the field at LLC Season 2. We hope to see some iconic Dada shots."

The Prince of Kolkata or Dada has been an inspiration to many young cricketers who grew up watching him and made it big in the game of Cricket. Millions of fans vouch for his style and passion for Cricket. It would be very exciting for the fans to watch him back on the field.

Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders of all time and certainly the best in recent times in all forms of the game, makes for a jaw-dropping experience. Kallis, the only man to have scored 10,000 runs and picked up over 250 wickets in both forms of the game, while confirming his participation said, "It feels great to be part of LLC and to play in season 2 of the league. I am looking forward to playing with other legends in the field."

Steyn - one of the most destructive fast-bowlers in the modern era - said, "The list of players playing is amazing. We will have some good fun."

Speaking about Kallis and Steyn coming on board for the tournament, Raheja said, "Legendary icons like Kallis and Steyn will bring more excitement and firepower to the field, entertaining the viewers with their performances. We welcome them to the Legends family and look forward to experiencing their cricketing magic on the field and getting entertained."

Earlier several iconic cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Watson, Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan, Muralitharan, and Monty Panesar, amongst many others, confirmed their participation playing in the second season of Legends League of Cricket.