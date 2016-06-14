Complete list of ODI tournaments India won on foreign soil under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni

As Men In Blue took an unassailable lead against Zimbabwe, MS Dhoni registered yet another series win on foreign soil.

With yet another series win MS Dhoni, who also happens to be India's most successful ODI and Test skipper, reached another high by leading the Indian side in 13th series win in 50-over format.

After winning the 2nd ODI against minnows Zimbabwe, Dhoni registered 64th win out of 123 games as captain for Team India on foreign and neutral venues, most by any Indian skipper.

Whereas, in the shortest format of the game, Captain Cool has led India win 29 of 47 T20I matches played outside Indian soil. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India, this year, won T20 series against Australia in Australia and Asia Cup T20 in Bangladesh and made it to ICC WT20 2016 semi-final.

India also played semi-final in 2015 WC in Australia under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The defending champions India won six matches in a row in the WC before going down against Australia in the semis.

Dhoni has led India in record 191 ODI matches (both away and home) in which Men In Blue came out victorious on 104 ocassions while lost 72 games.

List of ODI Overseas Tournaments India won under MS Dhoni's captaincy:

Series Teams Year Margin 1. Commonwealth Bank Series Australia, India, Sri Lanka 2007/08 -- 2. India in Sri Lanka Series Sri Lanka 2008 3-2 (5) 3. India in Sri Lanka Series Sri Lanka 2008/09 4-1 (5) 4. India in New Zealand Series New Zealand 2008/09 3-1 (5) 5. India in West Indies ODI Series West Indies 2009 2-1 (4) 6. Compaq Cup in Sri Lanka India, New Zealand, SL 2009 -- 7. Asia Cup in Sri Lanka Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, SL 2010 -- 8. India in West Indies Series West Indies 2011 3-2 (5) 9. India in Sri Lanka Series Sri Lanka 2012 4-1 (5) 10. ICC Champions Trophy in England All ODI Teams 2013 -- 11. West Indies Tri-Nation Series India, Sri Lanka, West Indies 2013 -- 12. India in England ODI Series England 2014 3-1 (5) 13. India in Zimbabwe ODI Series Zimbabwe 2016 3-0 (3)

OneIndia News