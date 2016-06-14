Complete list of ODI tournaments India won on foreign soil under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni

New Delhi, June 14: As Team India registered a convincing victory in second ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe on June 13 at Harare, skipper MS Dhoni added another feather in his illustrious cap.
Ind-Zim series schedule; Ind-Zim series history
As Men In Blue took an unassailable lead against Zimbabwe, MS Dhoni registered yet another series win on foreign soil.
With yet another series win MS Dhoni, who also happens to be India's most successful ODI and Test skipper, reached another high by leading the Indian side in 13th series win in 50-over format.
After winning the 2nd ODI against minnows Zimbabwe, Dhoni registered 64th win out of 123 games as captain for Team India on foreign and neutral venues, most by any Indian skipper.
Whereas, in the shortest format of the game, Captain Cool has led India win 29 of 47 T20I matches played outside Indian soil. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India, this year, won T20 series against Australia in Australia and Asia Cup T20 in Bangladesh and made it to ICC WT20 2016 semi-final.
India also played semi-final in 2015 WC in Australia under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The defending champions India won six matches in a row in the WC before going down against Australia in the semis.
Dhoni has led India in record 191 ODI matches (both away and home) in which Men In Blue came out victorious on 104 ocassions while lost 72 games.
List of ODI Overseas Tournaments India won under MS Dhoni's captaincy:
|Series
|Teams
|Year
|Margin
|1. Commonwealth Bank Series
|Australia, India, Sri Lanka
|2007/08
|--
|2. India in Sri Lanka Series
|Sri Lanka
|2008
|3-2 (5)
|3. India in Sri Lanka Series
|Sri Lanka
|2008/09
|4-1 (5)
|4. India in New Zealand Series
|New Zealand
|2008/09
|3-1 (5)
|5. India in West Indies ODI Series
|West Indies
|2009
|2-1 (4)
|6. Compaq Cup in Sri Lanka
|India, New Zealand, SL
|2009
|--
|7. Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, SL
|2010
|--
|8. India in West Indies Series
|West Indies
|2011
|3-2 (5)
|9. India in Sri Lanka Series
|Sri Lanka
|2012
|4-1 (5)
|10. ICC Champions Trophy in England
|All ODI Teams
|2013
|--
|11. West Indies Tri-Nation Series
|India, Sri Lanka, West Indies
|2013
|--
|12. India in England ODI Series
|England
|2014
|3-1 (5)
|13. India in Zimbabwe ODI Series
|Zimbabwe
|2016
|3-0 (3)
OneIndia News
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.