LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan and Monty Panesar confirm participation

The second season had witnessed exceptional performances. And five legends Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Asghar Afghan, Dilhara Fernando and Monty Panesar will be playing in the third season of the tournament.

Former India all-rounder Pathan, who was one of the most successful players during the season 2, scoring 225 runs and taking more than 11 wickets in seven matches. The younger Pathan can't wait to get back in action.

"Playing with Legends and performing is a feeling which cannot be expressed. The atmosphere during the matches is highly competitive. I look forward to play in LLC Masters," Pathan said.

Former England spinner Panesar, who was one of the most successful bowlers last season with 12 wickets in seven matches, is also looking forward to play in the upcoming season.

"I am looking forward to play LLC Masters. We got lots of love from the fans in India during season 2. Hope we are able to take the game forward from season 2," Panesar said.

Legends League Cricket to return as LLC Masters in February 2023, to be played in Qatar and Oman

Meanwhile, T20 legend Chris Gayle confirmed his participation in Legends League Cricket's LLC Masters, saying, "The season in India was exciting, we saw so much energy and fun during the matches. We hope to create the same magic for fans in Qatar as well."

Former Sri Lanka pacer Fernando said, "Playing cricket gives me immense joy and playing with so many legends at the same time is a dream come true."

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan said, "I am really excited to play in LLC Master. Look forward for all the fun and cricket."

The Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket Raman Raheja was excited to host the tournament in a city that hosted the FIFA World Cup recently.

"LLC in Doha will be a celebration of Cricket in the city which hosted FIFA recently. We are trying to make the upcoming season a truly global event by having representation from all big Cricket playing nations. And this list is an example how we are doing the best in our efforts to promote cricket," Raheja said.

Source: Media Release