Lockdown days: MS Dhoni takes daughter Ziva for a bike ride inside his farmhouse - Watch video

Fans eagerly wait to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer and Dhoni's wife Sakshi is giving a sneak peek to the life of the 38-year-old in his day-to-day life.

In her latest live Instagram session, Sakshi showed the Chennai Super Kings captain could be giving a bike ride to his daughter Ziva inside the farmhouse.

In the video, Sakshi could be heard saying, "There are two kids are playing here. The big kid and the small kid."

Earlier on Sunday, Sakshi shared a picture with Dhoni while addressing him as 'Mr Sweetie'. She could be seen craving for attention while Dhoni is resting on the bed. "Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie," Sakshi captioned the picture on Instagram.

Sakshi is making the most of this lockdown period, as earlier this week she penned down a small poem on 'The Silence'. In a previous social media post, Sakshi captured the 38-year-old cricketer mowing his lawn. Sporting a sleeveless blue t-shirt and a track pant, Dhoni could be seen using the lawnmower at his residence. Following his return from the pre-season training camp in Chennai, Dhoni has been spending time with his wife and daughter Ziva.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket ever since India's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Many believe that the wicketkeeper-batsman's chances of a comeback to the national side are going to be very difficult now that the IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely.

It has been speculated that a good effort in the IPL 2020 could put him in contention to get back into the side Indian side for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. However his chances of an India comeback seem bleak with the all the sporting action being suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.