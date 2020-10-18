Lockie Ferguson: Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler goes on slow route to destroy Sunrisers Hyderabad

And Ferguson likes to hustle out batsmen too. However, we saw a different Ferguson in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kiwi used slow balls and cutters to perfection to purchase his wickets on Sunday (October 18).

Before going to the nuances, Ferguson took 3 for 15 in four overs in the regulation time and then returned to take two more wickets in the Super Over.

Ferguson took out Kane Williamson with a regulation ball - short and wide outside the off-stump and his compatriot could not time or place the ball as he would have liked. The attempted upper cut was gobbled up by Nitish Rana at third man.

Ferguson began to experiment with his speed and lengths from thereafter. He castled Priyam Garg with a slow leg cutter as the batsman tried to move to leg side and create some room for himself. A delivery before that, the Kiwi pacer had slammed into the body of Garg with a quicker delivery and the change of pace did in the promising India under-19 player.

But the next dismissal of Manish Pandey had anything covert about it. A yorker delivered at 148 kmph ended his stint. Pandey tried to jab the ball out taking his front foot away and giving himself that extra bit of space. But the ball carried too much accuracy and pace for the batsman.

It was simply a jaffa, a dismissal that would leave a fast bowler happy. The cleverness of Ferguson came to the fore in the Super Over. Sunrisers opted to open with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and Ferguson was a natural choice for the Knight Riders after what he did in the regular time.

He did not disappoint either. Warner could not deal with a slower ball that beat his downcoming bat, and the Aussie left-hander was also guilty of fancily trying to carve the ball past point rather than deal with a slow ball more conventionally.

"Getting David Warner out especially at the start of the Super Over was my favourite wicket," said Ferguson in the post-match presentation. It was not difficult to see why - a true blue fast bowler outwits a superb batsman more with brain than brawn.

The dismissal of Abdul Samad was almost a repetition of the way Garg was jettisoned earlier. A slower leg-cutter that came in with the angle off his hand and Samad wanted to dispatch into the stands. But the lack of pace and angle ensured that the ball met the stumps - 2/2 in Super Over and the match was sealed then and there.