Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lokuhettige charged under ICC anti-corruption code

By
Dilhara Lokuhettige
Dilhara Lokuhettige was provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council.

Dubai, April 4: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisionally supsended former Sri Lankan cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige, who was charged with fixing and failure to disclose corrupt approaches in an ongoing probe.

Lokuhettige, a medium pacer who played nine ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals for Sri Lanka, has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code and given 14 days to respond.

These new allegations are in addition to similar charges brought against him on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board last year during his stint with a T10 league in the UAE.

"That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and he has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ICC Code pending the determination of these new charges," the ICC said in a statement, which was shared on their Twitter handle.

Lokuhettige's suspension continued ICC's anti-corruption drive in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in which has even embroiled 1996 World Cup-winning batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who was banned for two years after admitting to destruction of evidence during the ongoing investigations.

"The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage," the world body said.

Karunaratne fined

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has been slapped with a fine of $7,000 after his involvement in drunken-driving incident.

The 30-year-old has apologised for his "unbecoming" actions after he was detained for crashing into a three-wheel taxi on March 31, leaving its driver injured.

"The SLC decided to impose a fine of $7,000 on Dimuth Karunaratne, after the player was found to have violated the 'Player Contractual Obligation,'" said an SLC statement.

However, the board will take no further action as he had maintained a "very high professional standard as a player".

A magistrate has suspended Karunaratne's driving licence and fixed a trial for May 2.

The incident came as a huge blow to Sri Lanka, who are set to name their captain for the ICC Cricket World Cup starting in England on May 30.

Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka to a stunning Test series victory against South Africa recently, had emerged as the front-runner for the top job.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue