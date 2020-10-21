Lowest total in IPL 2020: How did Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru, October 21: The Kolkata Knight Riders came into the IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points from 9 matches and a win mandatory to keep the rapidly closing in Kings XI Punjab at bay. But it all crumbled around the Knight Riders when they were limited to 84 for 8, one of the lowest totals in the IPL ever, and lowest so far in the IPL 13.
Mohammed Siraj, who came in for Shahabaz Ahmed, was the wrecker in chief. He took three wickets in three overs, including two consecutive maidens, to reduce KKR to 14 for 4 inside four overs. Siraj ousted Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton in that wicked burst, and Navdeep Saini joined the party with the wicket of Shubman Gill.
At one stage, the Knight Riders were tottering at 40 for six, and were in genuine threat to get bowled out for the lowest total in the IPL, right now registered against the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ironically, that total of 49 came against the Knight Riders in the IPL 2017. Royal Challengers had lost that match by 82 runs.
The lowest total Kolkata Knight Riders scored in the IPL was 67 against Mumbai Indians and at one stage it seemed that the Kolkatans would beat that. However, skipper Eoin Morgan and tailenders Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson managed to drag the Knight Riders past that ignominious mark too.
But the KKR would need some miracles of massive proportions to tie down RCB even considering the fact that the pitch may slow down a bit in the second innings.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.