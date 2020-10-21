Lowest total in IPL 2020: How did Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Kolkata Knight Riders

Mohammed Siraj, who came in for Shahabaz Ahmed, was the wrecker in chief. He took three wickets in three overs, including two consecutive maidens, to reduce KKR to 14 for 4 inside four overs. Siraj ousted Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton in that wicked burst, and Navdeep Saini joined the party with the wicket of Shubman Gill.

At one stage, the Knight Riders were tottering at 40 for six, and were in genuine threat to get bowled out for the lowest total in the IPL, right now registered against the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ironically, that total of 49 came against the Knight Riders in the IPL 2017. Royal Challengers had lost that match by 82 runs.

The lowest total Kolkata Knight Riders scored in the IPL was 67 against Mumbai Indians and at one stage it seemed that the Kolkatans would beat that. However, skipper Eoin Morgan and tailenders Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson managed to drag the Knight Riders past that ignominious mark too.

But the KKR would need some miracles of massive proportions to tie down RCB even considering the fact that the pitch may slow down a bit in the second innings.