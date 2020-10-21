Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lowest total in IPL 2020: How did Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Kolkata Knight Riders

By
The RCB limited KKR to 84/8 in 20 overs
The RCB limited KKR to 84/8 in 20 overs

Bengaluru, October 21: The Kolkata Knight Riders came into the IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points from 9 matches and a win mandatory to keep the rapidly closing in Kings XI Punjab at bay. But it all crumbled around the Knight Riders when they were limited to 84 for 8, one of the lowest totals in the IPL ever, and lowest so far in the IPL 13.

Mohammed Siraj, who came in for Shahabaz Ahmed, was the wrecker in chief. He took three wickets in three overs, including two consecutive maidens, to reduce KKR to 14 for 4 inside four overs. Siraj ousted Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton in that wicked burst, and Navdeep Saini joined the party with the wicket of Shubman Gill.

At one stage, the Knight Riders were tottering at 40 for six, and were in genuine threat to get bowled out for the lowest total in the IPL, right now registered against the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ironically, that total of 49 came against the Knight Riders in the IPL 2017. Royal Challengers had lost that match by 82 runs.

The lowest total Kolkata Knight Riders scored in the IPL was 67 against Mumbai Indians and at one stage it seemed that the Kolkatans would beat that. However, skipper Eoin Morgan and tailenders Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson managed to drag the Knight Riders past that ignominious mark too.

But the KKR would need some miracles of massive proportions to tie down RCB even considering the fact that the pitch may slow down a bit in the second innings.

More KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KOL 84/8 (20.0) vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 39 October 21 2020, 07:30 PM
Kolkata
Bangalore
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More