LPL 2021: Lanka Premier League in turmoil after unveiling of Kashmir Premier League, franchises termination

The KPL is scheduled for an August 6 start with the final on August 16, and will feature some prominent Pakistan cricketers along with a few foreign stars from Sri Lanka and England. Some of them are integral part of LPL 2021.

The inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League, which has the blessings of both Pakistan Government and Pakistan Cricket Board, will six teams - Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, Kotli Lions, and Rawalakot Hawks. Players such as Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Monty Panesar etc have been roped in by various franchises.

The Lanka Premier League, into its second edition in 2021, is set to be played between July 30 and August 22, and these dates clash with the KPL.

The SLC Vice President Ravin Wickramaratne said the sudden decision to host the KPL has now forced the Lankan board to meet and decide if the LPL should be held with several Pakistan players could be absent.

"We haven't decided anything as of yet, we will be deciding soon. You will have to wait patiently. It is not PCB I think, it is the Pakistan government who have decided on hosting the KPL. The SLC CEO is in talks, but you will have to be patient. We are discussing whether to go ahead or postponed the LPL, that decision the management will take. The KPL was not in the schedule," he told ANI.

However, the LPL also face some trouble with the franchises and the SLC has already terminated the contract of two teams - Colombo Kings and Dambulla Vikings. It has also been talked about that Jaffna Stallions, owned by a consortium of businessmen from India and Sri Lanka, too might get scrapped by the Lankan board.

If the LPL gets postponed the SLC might find it tough to another window this year for the tournament as Lankan players will be appearing in Caribbean Premier League in late August, T20 World Cup in the UAE and have a couple of other bilateral engagements before a tour to India.