LSG vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

A solid knock by Quinton de Kock saw Super Giants notch up their third win of the ongoing IPL season. Delhi meanwhile fell to their second consecutive loss.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

After winning the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Capitals. Having restricted the Capitals to 149/3, Lucknow chased it down in the final over with the young Ayush Badoni (10 off 3) delivering once again to finish it off with a maximum.

1

53624

Opener de Kock led the chase with a 37-ball half-century. Skipper Rahul and de Kock stitched together an opening stand of 73 off 58 to stay on course. Rahul played second fiddle with De Kock scoring bulk of the runs. Kuldeep Yadav finally handed DC the breakthrough, as he broke the opening stand, as Shaw took a stunner, running in from long on to keep DC in the game.

But a solid knock from de Kock (80 off 52) saw the side notch up their third win on the trot. Needing five of the final over LSG held onto to their nerves to deny Delhi.

Earlier, after being invited to bat, David Warner, making his debut for the Capitals failed with the bat as he fell for just 4 off 12. Despite the Capitals putting up a strong opening stand of 67 off 45, Warner took the backseat as it was Prithvi Shaw who impressed with a smashing 61 off 34, which went in vain.

While LSG now have three wins from four games, Delhi have just one win from three matches. Following the match LSG is placed second, while Delhi stay at seventh place on the points table.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match:

KL Rahul (Winning Captain): I think we were brilliant. The powerplay - we need to go back and work on that of course. But we showed a lot of character - we quickly assessed the situation. After the powerplay the bowlers had a good chat and knew what lines and lengths to bowl and executed that brilliantly. We do have to play good cricket to win T20 games, but dew factor does play on the team's mind and that's why teams choose to bowl first. Early on in the competition when the wickets are fresh teams would want to bowl first. We just like to know what to chase. (Badoni) There's definitely something. Everytime he's delivered, in pressure situations he's held his nerves. Important for him to keep learning and working hard. But can't just praise him, the way everyone's stepping up has been brilliant.

Rishabh Pant (Losing Captain): Obviously when the dew is like that, you can't complain. But as a batting unit, we were 10-15 runs short. We just wanted to give our 100% till the last ball of the 40th over. I think the powerplay was fine. We didn't get any wickets, but the main game changed in the middle overs. The spinners bowled well, but we were 10-15 runs short.

Quinton de Kock (Player of the Match): I just play what is put in front of me. It was a chaseable score but we made sure not to get too ahead of ourselves. We just wanted to keep wickets in hand. Obviously, Prithvi made it look easy and I also felt the wicket was a bit low and slower balls were gripping. It was a matter of playing straightish.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/22): We had faith in our batting over. We still had good batsmen to come. The match was tight. It feels good when you contribute and take wickets at crucial times.

LSG vs DC 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 61 runs from 34 deliveries with a strike rate of 179.41

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 117 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Rishabh Pant (DC) - 2 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Prithvi Shaw (DC) 47 off 27 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Quinton de Kock (LSG)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Anrich Nortje clocked the fastest delivery of 144.1km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 9 fours

Player of the match: Quinton de Kock (LSG)