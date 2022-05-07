LSG vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

While the win saw Lucknow strengthen their hold on a playoff spot with their eight win of the season, Kolkata's chances of making it to the playoffs weakened further, as they fell to their seventh loss of the season.

After being sent into bat, Lucknow rode on a strong second wicket partnership, between Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda to set up a big target. Hooda and de Kock guided LSG to their highest powerplay score - 66/1 - this season.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Though the runrate dipped after the duo departed, Shivam Mavi was hammered by Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder in the 19th over for 30 runs as they crossed to 150+ mark and set up a strong total of 176/7.

In reply, KKR struggled from the very onset. Mohsin Khan handed LSG the perfect start, bowling a wicket maiden.

1

53662

Kolkata struggled to put runs on the board as they were reduced to 25/4 in 6.5 overs. The only respite for the Knight Riders was the smashing 19-ball 45 run knock from Andre Russell. But once Russell departed, Knights crumbled as they folded for 101 in 14.3 overs.

The win ensured newcomers Super Giants climbed to the first place on the points table, while former champions Knights languished at the eighth spot.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match:

KL Rahul (Winning Captain): Yes, if you look at it - winning by 75 runs suggests we've dominated most of the game. Except for the run out we started well. The wicket was going to be tricky. We had to get something around 150. The way Quinton and Deepak batted, and Stoinis took us past 170+. We started superbly with the ball. I

trust them a great deal. Having skill is one thing but knowing what to do when is the important thing. Bowling well under pressure and being brave, trusting the best ball on thw wicket withouth being worried about who's playing makes our bowling unit commendable. The way Russell was batting. It is scary at times and you don't want to be the bowler. I still can't think of any game where we've had a complete performance. No team will find the perfect performance. We've found ways to win, there's a good energy, good vibe, everybody wants to contribute and everybody wants to win. We're sticking to our plans and winning and that's great.

Shreyas Iyer (Losing Captain): They outplayed us in both departments - both bowling and batting. The powerplay they hammered us and in the death overs we leaked a lot of runs. We came back in the middle, It was a really difficult to assess the wicket, so we chose to bowl - the wicket was two paced. If we restricted them to 150 - unfortunately we didn't pick up a lot of wickets. Baz and I discuss what to do at the toss, it's best to lose tosses! But I've won them. But we have not gotten the basics right. Powerplay and death overs are the areas to improve and hopefully we can get it right next time.

Avesh Khan 3/19 in three overs (Player of the Match): Was trying to get his (Russell) wicket. Even if I went for a six wanted to try and get Russ. Andre Russell's wicket most special as it was the game changing wicket. He can single handedly win the game and then after that also we didn't slack and finished the game quickly. You can't change what you've already done, but you can go ahead and do the right thing. I need to pick up wickets and win matches for my team. My dad and the coaches have encouraged me to take wickets and help the team win.

LSG vs KKR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Andre Russell (KKR) 45 off 19 deliveries with a strike rate of 236.84

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Andre Russell (KKR) - 122 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Andre Russell (KKR) - 5 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Mohsin Khan 1 for 1 in two overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Avesh Khan

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Harshit Rana (KKR) clocked the fastest delivery of 145.7km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 4 fours

Player of the match: Avesh Khan (LSG)