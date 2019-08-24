Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Major fire breakout at the house of Sreesanth at Kochi

By
Major fire breakout at the house of Sreesanth at Kochi and the no injuries have been reported as per fire department officials
Major fire breakout at the house of Sreesanth at Kochi and the no injuries have been reported as per fire department officials

Kochi, August 24: A major fire broke out at former India pacer S Sreesanth's residence in the Edapally area here early on Saturday (August 24), fire officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

While Sreesanth was away shooting for a film in Mumbai, his wife, children and domestic helps were inside the house when the fire broke out at around 2 a.m.

READ IN TELUGU

An alert neighbour, seeing the fire and the smoke, immediately called fire officials who doused the fire and evacuated those present inside the house by breaking open a glass ventilator.

According to Sreesanth, the fire broke out in the drawing room in the ground floor when his wife and children were on the first floor. It is believed that a short circuit in a ceiling fan caused the fire.

The family has been moved out of the house and is awaiting the arrival of Sreesanth Sreesanth, who has taken 87 wickets in 27 Tests and has been a part of two World Cup winning India teams, was banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Earlier this week, his life ban was reduced to seven years when BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retd) D.K. Jain decided to end his suspension on September 12, 2020.

More S SREESANTH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sindhu in World Championship final
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: s sreesanth bcci icc ipl
Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue