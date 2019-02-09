Cricket

Guptill set to return for ODI series against Bangladesh

By Opta
Martin Guptill set to return against Bangladesh
Martin Guptill set to return against Bangladesh

Wellington, February 9: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is set to return for the Black Caps' one-day international series against Bangladesh.

Guptill is in the squad for the three-game ODI series, pending a fitness test on Sunday, the Black Caps announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old batsman was ruled out of the Twenty20 series against India with an aggravated disc in his lower back but Guptill is in line to return in Napier on Wednesday.

Guptill will partner Henry Nicholls atop the order if passed fit, while Colin Munro will replace captain Kane Williamson in the third game as the New Zealand skipper takes a pre-planned rest.

"It's an exciting time for the players and coaches alike as we look to sign-off our home summer of white-ball cricket," said New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen.

"Undoubtedly the World Cup is looming large, but we're very much focused on the series ahead and the type of cricket we want to play.

"We're delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series; he's a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side.

"He and Henry did a good job opening up in Hamilton against India and they're a combination we want to see some more of in this series, before Colin returns to the top for the third game with Kane resting."

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c) (Games one and two), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro (Game three), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.

    Saturday, February 9, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
