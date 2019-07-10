ICC World Cup 2019: Match on reserve day: India had bowled 100 overs in two days vs Sri Lanka in 2002 Champions Trophy

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first on a fresh new pitch at Old Trafford, Manchester, and a steady Indian bowling coupled with a bowler's friendly wicket saw the Black Caps reaching 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs when rain intervened.

The wait was endless and after hours of delay, it was decided that the match was suspended and would resume from where it stood on Day 1 on the reserve day, i.e., Wednesday (July 10).

India would not mind the scenario since scoring a steeper target in less overs under the DLS rule in damp conditions might not have suited them. Plus, moisture in the wicket would help the Kiwis' pace battery even more.

However, while the ICC rule for this World Cup is that a disrupted match will resume from where it was left the previous day, there was one instance in the past when the match was replayed entirely on the reserve day though it did not yield any result yet.

Champions Trophy final, 2002

Sri Lanka batted first on both days after fresh match started on reserve day

The two teams that met in the title clash were India led by Sourav Ganguly and hosts Sri Lanka led by Sanath Jayasuriya. On the scheduled day, Jayasuriya won the toss and elected to bat and Sri Lanka scored 244 for five in 50 overs. The captain himself top-scored with 74 while Kumar Sangakkara made 54. Harbhajan Singh was the best of the Indian bowlers with three for 27. India came out for the chase but just after two overs when they reached 14 for no loss, it started pouring and no match was possible thereafter. Dinesh Mongia and Virender Sehwag had opened the innings for India. That was September 29.

The next day was a reserve one and the two teams met each other again. But instead of resuming the game from where it was last night, a fresh match had started. Jayasuriya won the toss this time as well and opted to bat first. He was dismissed by Zaheer Khan in the very first ball and Mahela Jayawardene top scored with 77 this time. Russel Arnold made 56 as the islanders ended at 222 for seven in 50 overs. Zaheer was the most successful bowler with three for 44. India came out to chase but were unfortunate again as rain thwarted the game once again. Play was stopped when they were 38 for one in 8.4 overs and was not held again. Mongia was the only wicket to fall for the Men in Blue.

India toiled for 100 overs in two days but then got to bat only 10.4 overs and had to share the trophy with Sri Lanka.