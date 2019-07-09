ICC World Cup 2019: India and New Zealand to resume rain-disrupted World Cup semi-final on Wednesday

ICC World Cup Special Page | India vs New Zealand: As it Happened

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 211-5 after 46.1 overs when the players were forced off the field at around 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

Light but persistent showers continued throughout the afternoon and though the umpires inspected the pitch at 18:10, heavier rain arrived at that point and the covers were summoned back on.

Play had to resume by 18:36 for a conclusion to be reached on Tuesday (June 9), with India needing to bat at least 20 overs for a result.

However, as the bad weather refused to relent, the umpires made the decision to call off play for the day, meaning the teams will be back at the venue on Wednesday to reach a conclusion.

New Zealand will face the final 3.5 overs of their innings, with Ross Taylor (67 not out) and Tom Latham (3 not out) to return to the crease.

Further showers are forecast in Manchester, though, and should the game not be completed, India will qualify for Sunday's final at Lord's because they finished above New Zealand in the group stage.

Earlier, the Black Caps won the toss and elected to bat first, but they toiled to 27-1 in the powerplay before Kane Williamson (67) at least attempted to push their innings on.

Like openers Martin Guptill (1) and Henry Nicholls (28), Ross Taylor (67 not out) had struggled to score initially but had finally found some sort of rhythm when the inclement weather arrived.

The steady rain became heavier and the covers came on with just 23 balls remaining.